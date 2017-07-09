NOPD: Man injured in Central City shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man injured. Officers were called to the scene Sunday evening in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police say that the victim is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

