Baby Cakes enter All-Star break with win

Justin Nicolino and three relievers combined on a three-hitter as the New Orleans Baby Cakes went into the All-Star break with a 3-0 shutout of the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Sunday. The 'Cakes went 5-2 on the home stand, their best of the season.

Nicolino (3-3) followed his five innings of three-hit ball on the 4th of July with 5 2/3 innings of three-hit ball on Sunday, both victories. The left-hander walked one and struck out six and worked around doubles by Mike Freeman in the third and Ike Davis in the fifth to keep Oklahoma City off the board.

Hunter Cervenka retired the only batter he faced to end the sixth inning, and William Cuevas tossed two scoreless frames before Kelvin Marte closed things out in the ninth for his first save.

New Orleans recorded its eighth shutout, tied for second-most in the Pacific Coast League.

Tomas Telis provided the offense in the final game before he goes to Tacoma for the Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday. He roped a two-run double into the left field corner in the third inning to get the Baby Cakes on the board, then reached on an infield single in the seventh and scored on a Brandon Barnes double down the line.

Telis is hitting .370 over his last 32 games.

The Baby Cakes have three days of rest before opening the second half on Thursday in Oklahoma City, the start of an eight-game road trip.

