Nicholls State announces kickoff times

Nicholls State University football has set kickoff times for its five home games for the 2017 season, the athletic department announced Friday.

The Colonels will open the season on the new turf of Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31 with a 7 p.m. (CT) contest against rival McNeese. The matchup marks the first Southland opener for Nicholls since its first season in the league in 1992.

In September, the annual Family Day game is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. as the Colonels host Prairie View A&M. The final three home games against Northwestern State (Oct. 7), Abilene Christian (Oct. 14) and Houston Baptist University (Nov. 4) will all kickoff at 3 p.m. The October contest against rival NSU will serve as Homecoming.

