NOPD: One dead, one injured in Seventh Ward shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left one person dead and another injured.more>>
It was one of the worst tragedies to befall the New Orleans area, in the past century, and it happened, 35 years ago Sunday.more>>
Justin Nicolino and three relievers combined on a three-hitter as the New Orleans Baby Cakes went into the All-Star break with a 3-0 shutout of the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Sunday.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man injured.more>>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.more>>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.more>>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.more>>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.more>>
