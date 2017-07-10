NOPD: One dead, one injured in Seventh Ward shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left one person dead and another injured. Officers were called to the scene, Sunday night, in the 1700 block of North Galvez Street.

Police say that the deceased victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was brought to a local hospital by EMS.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.