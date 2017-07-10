Your Weather Authority: Rain chances slightly above average

A weak frontal boundary continues to linger near the area today keeping rain chances slightly above average.

This will allow showers and storms to fire up again beginning around midday and lasting into the afternoon hours.

Highs will top out in the low 90s and could feel like the triple digits at times.



Rain chances will return to typical for a southeast Louisiana summer by mid-week. Thirty to 40 percent of the area will receive brief afternoon pop-ups while others stay mostly dry.

Highs will climb into the low to mid-90s each day.

This weekend, rain chances could increase to just above average levels again.

Copyright 2017 g. All rights reserved.