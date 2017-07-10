New Orleans Master Plan meeting set to make final changes

The New Orleans Master Plan can be described as a map of the city's future.

But several changes to that map may soon be on the way and city leaders want input from residents.

This is one of the final steps in a yearlong process to tweak the final document.

Monday morning at 10 a.m. the New Orleans City Council will meet so the public can have a chance to voice objections to some of the master plan amendments under consideration.

The city's master plan was created in 2010 to provide a vision for the city's future. The goal is to make New Orleans one of the most livable cities in America.

To do this, the plan calls for replacing faded shopping centers and vacant industrial sites.

The law requires the city to review the plan at least once every five years. During the current review, the City Planning Commission found the plan too focused on recovery from Hurricane Katrina.

The text has been amended to shift the focus from recovery to resilience.

Changes are proposed that would impact transportation, public housing, and environmental policy.



The plan had also called on transforming the I-10 Claiborne Avenue overpass back into a tree-lined boulevard. But amendments scratch those proposals from the master plan.

The Monday meeting is designed to gauge public reaction to the proposed changes and will not include a City Council vote.

The Master Plan and proposed amendments can be found on the city’s website.

