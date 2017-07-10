Armed man surrenders after JPSO SWAT roll closes part of Houma Blvd. in Metairie

A Jefferson Parish SWAT roll in Metairie has closed parts of Houma Boulevard Monday morning.

Houma Boulevard between Lenora Street at West Metairie Drive was closed when police attempted to serve a warrant on an armed man.

Around 8:15 a.m., members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Gregory Gerrets, 29, in the 4200 block of Center Street in Metairie.

When police contacted Gerrets, it was learned he had a gun.

Gerrets was asked to come out, but he closed the door and refused to surrender.

Gerrets surrendered peacefully just after 10 a.m.

