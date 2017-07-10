JPSO: SWAT roll closes part of Houma Blvd. in Metairie - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

JPSO: SWAT roll closes part of Houma Blvd. in Metairie

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

A Jefferson Parish SWAT in Metairie has closed parts of a busy street.

Houma Boulevard between Lenora Street at West Metairie Drive is closed until further notice, according to a statement released by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The statement said the closure is the result of an “ongoing SWAT activation.”

No further information is currently available.

