Elderly Kenner couple severely beaten in their home Sunday

An elderly couple was beaten Sunday afternoon in their Kenner home, according to initial Kenner Police Department reports.

An 89-year-old Phillip Lynch and a 70-year-old Anita Lynch were severely beaten Sunday in their home on Teton Street, in Kenner,

Police were called to Teton Street in the Woodlake Subdivision just after 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a neighborhood resident reporting her neighbor arrived covered in blood, asking for help.

When officers arrived, they found the couple severely beaten with a hammer, which was found inside the victims’ residence covered in blood and hair.

The woman told police the name of a 16-year-old juvenile who had been in the home with the couple when the attack occurred. After the attack, the couple’s car was stolen.

During the investigation, Kenner police received a call from Baton Rouge police reporting the victims’ car was involved in a crash in Baton Rouge.

The 16-year-old suspect was detained. During an interview with Kenner detectives, the 16-year-old confessed to striking the elderly couple with a hammer and then stealing their vehicle.

Lt. Brian McGregor of the Kenner Police Department said the suspect was first arrested at a Kenner Walmart Saturday night on a shoplifting charge.

McGregor said he was released into the custody of his parents because it was his first arrest.

On Sunday, McGregor said, the suspect was angered when his father took his cellphone.

At that point, the suspect when to the Lynch’s home where Phillip Lynch confronted him about the possible theft of a gun.

The suspect told police Lynch reached out and grabbed him at which time he grabbed a hammer and hit him.

Lynch uses a scooter to get around and McGregor said investigators are skeptical of the suspect’s story.

The 16-year-old, who police are not identifying, was booked and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, and aggravated burglary.

The juvenile was taken to the Rivarde Detention Center to await a continued custody and bond hearing.

Both victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Kenner Police Detective Nick Engler at (504) 712-2410 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

