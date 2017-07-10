David: Storms may increase by weekend

There will be little day to day change this week with the pattern. Daily shower and storm chances will be possible. A few downpours are likely here and there but not everywhere. Highs will be in the lower 90's with the heat index peaking at around 100 degrees.

The remnants of tropical depression #4 will move into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. Moisture from this system may bring stormier weather by the end of the weekend into early next week.

-David Bernard

