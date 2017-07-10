City Council hears hours of public comment on proposed Master Plan revisions

Steve Ensminger changed LSU's offense after Les Miles and Cam Cameron were fired in the midst of the 2016 season but Matt Canada is changed the Tigers' identity entirely in his first year as offensive coordinator.more>>
The city of New Orleans has come a long way since it was drowned by Hurricane Katrina’s flood waters and the City Planning Commission believes it is time to revise the Master Plan, a voluminous document that has the city’s goals, objectives and policies for growth and development.more>>
Ed Orgeron provided the change in leadership that LSU needed in 2016 to turn their 2-2 start into a 6-2 finish and now, he has a full head of steam heading into his first full season as head coach of the Tigers.more>>
Going through two offensive coordinators in high school, playing slot receiver in the Army All-American Bowl, and preparing to play under his third offensive coordinator in college, Derrius Guice remains productive no matter what he's asked to do.more>>
From his flashy SEC Media Days fashion choice of a pink suit jacket to his social media posts, you might think Derrius Guice seeks out the fame that comes with being a college football star. But in reality, Guice says he's never actually paid too much attention to media days in Hoover.more>>
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.more>>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenmore>>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.more>>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.more>>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.more>>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.more>>
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.more>>
A relaxing day at Gulf Island Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.more>>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.more>>
