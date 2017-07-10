Investigators: Woman offers "erotic massages" at North Shore massage parlor

Investigators booked Liwei Dong after conducting an undercover operation at Chinese Massage Parlor in Mandeville. (Photo Source: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

Complaints about a North Shore massage parlor lead to an arrest.

Investigators booked Liwei Dong with prostitution by massage, after conducting an undercover operation at Chinese Massage Parlor in Mandeville. Members of the St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force and Homeland Security investigators say they conducted the operation July 7, after receiving numerous complaints about illegal activities taking place at the business.

Investigators say the Louisiana Board of Massage therapy will be notified about their investigation.

