Investigators: Woman offers "erotic massages" at North Shore massage parlor

The NOPD has identified a man wanted for stealing copper-weld wire from an Entergy substation in the 1800 block of Julia Street on June 29.more>>
The NOPD has identified a man wanted for stealing copper-weld wire from an Entergy substation in the 1800 block of Julia Street on June 29.more>>
Slidell police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a check cashing business.more>>
Slidell police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a check cashing business.more>>
Complaints about a North Shore massage parlor lead to an arrest.more>>
Complaints about a North Shore massage parlor lead to an arrest.more>>
Kenner's mayor says an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing in the Kenner Housing Authority has now begun.more>>
Kenner's mayor says an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing in the Kenner Housing Authority has now begun.more>>
There will be little day to day change this week with the pattern.more>>
There will be little day to day change this week with the pattern.more>>
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.more>>
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.more>>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.more>>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.more>>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.more>>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.more>>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.more>>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.more>>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.more>>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.more>>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.more>>
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.more>>
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.more>>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.more>>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.more>>