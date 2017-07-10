Man wanted for robbing North Shore check cashing business

Slidell police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a check cashing business. Officers were called to the American Cash Advance in the 1500 block of Gause Boulevard around noon, Monday.

According to police, the suspect walked into the business, pulled out a black pistol and demanded money. The suspect then left the store with an unknown amount of cash before fleeing down Lakewood Drive then turning onto Florida Avenue. Investigators believe he then drove away in a vehicle that was parked on Florida Ave.

The suspect is described as a white man who is in his mid-to-late 30's. He is around 5'9" tall with an average build, dark brown curly hair and acne scars on his face. Investigators are also searching for an individual in a red Jeep who is described as a witness.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Slidell PD detective Nick Knight at 985-646-4351, or email him at nknight@slidellpd.com. You can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

