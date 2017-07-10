Alleged copper thief responsible for CBD outage identified

The NOPD has identified a man wanted for stealing copper-weld wire from an Entergy substation in the 1800 block of Julia Street on June 29.

Rickey Telsede, 32, is wanted for unauthorized entry to a critical infrastructure, theft of utility property and theft of copper and other metals.

At around 4:30 a.m., an Entergy employee was notified of a trespasser inside the substation. The employee saw that a hole had been cut in the chain-link fence. Upon further investigation, employees discovered 3- to 5-feet of iron and copper wire missing from 21 breaker boxes, 20 tower legs and three transformers. The wire appeared to be cut.

While patrolling in the area on July 1, First District detectives received an anonymous tip from a pedestrian saying that the subject responsible for the theft was a homeless black male who was living in a lot near the substation. Further investigation led detectives to identify Telsede as the perpetrator.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Telsede and are also investigating to see if he is responsible for other thefts reported at the Entergy substation.

Anyone with information on Rickey Telsede's whereabouts is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

