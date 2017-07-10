LSU takes center stage to start SEC Media Days

From his flashy SEC Media Days fashion choice of a pink suit jacket to his social media posts, you might think Derrius Guice seeks out the fame that comes with being a college football star. But in reality, Guice says he's never actually paid too much attention to media days in Hoover.

"I watched Leonard (Fournette) ,but I never watched the whole coverage and setup," says Guice. "I always asked Leonard, 'How was it?' And he used to tell me it's crazy. It's an honor to be here."

The same can be said for LSU's leading receiver DJ Chark, one of the only Tigers that most are familiar with at that position.

"It's a really great experience coming through and seeing so many cameras and getting asked so many different questions," says Chark.

But after an unorthodox off-season coupled with recovery from shoulder surgery, one of LSU's biggest household names is missing: Arden Key. Head coach Ed Orgeron went as far as to say that Key may not be back for the start of the regular season. However, when he is available, Coach O says he expects him to be every bit of the player he was last season when he led the team with 12 sacks.

"I believe Arden can be as dominant of a defensive football player as I've ever been around," says Orgeron. "I think he's going to be one of the top defensive players in the country this year."

"He's a guy that, I think, if him and I can collapse the pocket and get the quarterback as quick as we can, it's going to be a force to be reckoned with," says senior defensive end Christian LaCouture.

LSU opens the season on Sept. 2 against BYU in Houston.

