LSU confident that Canada can boost their SEC contention

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Source: Mark LaGrange Source: Mark LaGrange
(WVUE) -

Steve Ensminger changed LSU's offense after Les Miles and Cam Cameron were fired in the midst of the 2016 season but Matt Canada is changed the Tigers' identity entirely in his first year as offensive coordinator.

Ed Orgeron hired Canada in January and has high expectations for his impact "We are really excited about Matt, he came in and did a great job interviewing, talking to people I knew, I did some research, they said I would love him, he's high tempo, scores points, averaged 43 points per game, Dave gives up fifteen, we ought to be in good shape if we do that but I really like the way he coaches with high energy. He knows this offense backwards and this guy can really dig into an offense and give us a chance to compete with the upper echelon teams in the SEC which is where we want to get but we haven't been with our record and we want to be an upper echelon, top team in the SEC competing for the championship and we believe Matt can do that for us."

Senior wide receiver D.J. Chark looks to take on a bigger role on the team as he has been chosen to wear the number seven, most recently worn by Leonard Fournette and Tyrann Mathieu. On offense, his speed will make him a versatile tool for Canada "I know I have to be in shape, it's constant running, from the walk through to the end of practice, so many moving parts. You also have to be a student of the game because you can't just play just position, well I can't play one position, i have to play every position."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

