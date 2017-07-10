LSU confident that Canada can boost their SEC contention

Steve Ensminger changed LSU's offense after Les Miles and Cam Cameron were fired in the midst of the 2016 season but Matt Canada is changed the Tigers' identity entirely in his first year as offensive coordinator.more>>
Steve Ensminger changed LSU's offense after Les Miles and Cam Cameron were fired in the midst of the 2016 season but Matt Canada is changed the Tigers' identity entirely in his first year as offensive coordinator.more>>
Ed Orgeron provided the change in leadership that LSU needed in 2016 to turn their 2-2 start into a 6-2 finish and now, he has a full head of steam heading into his first full season as head coach of the Tigers.more>>
Ed Orgeron provided the change in leadership that LSU needed in 2016 to turn their 2-2 start into a 6-2 finish and now, he has a full head of steam heading into his first full season as head coach of the Tigers.more>>
Going through two offensive coordinators in high school, playing slot receiver in the Army All-American Bowl, and preparing to play under his third offensive coordinator in college, Derrius Guice remains productive no matter what he's asked to do.more>>
Going through two offensive coordinators in high school, playing slot receiver in the Army All-American Bowl, and preparing to play under his third offensive coordinator in college, Derrius Guice remains productive no matter what he's asked to do.more>>
From his flashy SEC Media Days fashion choice of a pink suit jacket to his social media posts, you might think Derrius Guice seeks out the fame that comes with being a college football star. But in reality, Guice says he's never actually paid too much attention to media days in Hoover.more>>
From his flashy SEC Media Days fashion choice of a pink suit jacket to his social media posts, you might think Derrius Guice seeks out the fame that comes with being a college football star. But in reality, Guice says he's never actually paid too much attention to media days in Hoover.more>>
First-year LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the media days on Monday, July 10 at the Hyatt's Winfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.more>>
First-year LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off the media days on Monday, July 10 at the Hyatt's Winfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.more>>