Civil trial for former Saints player Junior Galette now underway

A woman who claims former Saints player Junior Galette abused her took the stand Monday in Jefferson Parish during his civil trial.

During opening statements, her attorneys said this was a story of "twisted love." But Galette's lawyer says either the plaintiff is a confused and emotionally unstable person, or this is a shakedown.

This all started in January 2015, when Galette was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Kenner. That criminal charge was later dismissed after prosecutors decided there was not enough evidence to move forward with a trial. The alleged victim then filed a civil suit, saying Galette beat and strangled her as she tried to leave his home. That civil suit was also dismissed in August 2015 when the the plaintiff failed to appear in court. But she filed another civil suit against Galette and that trial is now underway.

The plaintiff took the stand Monday afternoon, claiming she was romantically involved with Galette and even lived with him. She said during the 2015 incident, Galette and a friend got physical with her, ripping her earring out and even tearing her earlobe. She claims she still has nightmares because of it.

Galette's attorney claims the plaintiff is bipolar and doesn't take her medicine. He also said she is obsessed with the former Saints player and obsessed with getting money. During opening statements, he told the jury to only compensate her for what she deserves - which is nothing at all, he said.

Court will resume Tuesday at 10 a.m. when Galette's attorney cross-examines the plaintiff.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.