Civil trial for former Saints player Junior Galette now underway

A national charity watchdog group calls it a major red flag. We've tried for months to get some basic crime statistics from Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans, to no avail.more>>
A national charity watchdog group calls it a major red flag. We've tried for months to get some basic crime statistics from Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans, to no avail.more>>
A woman who claims former Saints player Junior Galette abused her took the stand Monday in Jefferson Parish during his civil trial.more>>
A woman who claims former Saints player Junior Galette abused her took the stand Monday in Jefferson Parish during his civil trial.more>>
Steve Ensminger changed LSU's offense after Les Miles and Cam Cameron were fired in the midst of the 2016 season but Matt Canada is changed the Tigers' identity entirely in his first year as offensive coordinator.more>>
Steve Ensminger changed LSU's offense after Les Miles and Cam Cameron were fired in the midst of the 2016 season but Matt Canada is changed the Tigers' identity entirely in his first year as offensive coordinator.more>>
The city of New Orleans has come a long way since it was drowned by Hurricane Katrina’s flood waters and the City Planning Commission believes it is time to revise the Master Plan, a voluminous document that has the city’s goals, objectives and policies for growth and development.more>>
The city of New Orleans has come a long way since it was drowned by Hurricane Katrina’s flood waters and the City Planning Commission believes it is time to revise the Master Plan, a voluminous document that has the city’s goals, objectives and policies for growth and development.more>>
Ed Orgeron provided the change in leadership that LSU needed in 2016 to turn their 2-2 start into a 6-2 finish and now, he has a full head of steam heading into his first full season as head coach of the Tigers.more>>
Ed Orgeron provided the change in leadership that LSU needed in 2016 to turn their 2-2 start into a 6-2 finish and now, he has a full head of steam heading into his first full season as head coach of the Tigers.more>>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.more>>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."more>>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."more>>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.more>>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.more>>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.more>>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.more>>
A relaxing day at Gulf Island Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.more>>
A relaxing day at Gulf Island Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.more>>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.more>>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.more>>
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.more>>
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.more>>