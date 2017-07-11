Your Weather Authority: Summer showers, storms to pop up

A summertime pattern continues with daily showers and storms popping up in the late morning and afternoon.

Isolated downpours are likely for a few locations. Highs will be in the lower 90s with the heat index peaking at around 100 degrees.

The remnants of Tropical Depression 4 will move into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

Moisture from this system may bring stormier weather by the end of the weekend into early next week.

