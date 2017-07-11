Local First Traffic: Water main break closes eastbound Judge Perez, accidents causing delays

A water main break in Chalmette is causing problems on the morning commute in St. Bernard Parish.

The water main break on East Judge Perez Drive and Paris Road has the eastbound lanes of Judge Perez Drive are closed.

Crews will repair one lane Tuesday and one lane Wednesday.

A multi-car accident in Mid-City on I-10 East at Jefferson Davis Parkway has one lane blocked.

A car may have spun out of control.

There was also a two-mile delay on I-310 North at I-10. The left lane was blocked because of a broken expansion joint.

That congestion has since cleared.

