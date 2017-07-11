NOPD searching for a runaway juvenile

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile.

Morris Hadnot, 17, was last seen on Sunday around 11 a.m. at his residence in the 10100 block of Curran Boulevard.

The reporting person told police Hadnot left the residence after an argument with a family member and has not been seen since.

Hadnot was last seen wearing a gray muscle shirt, beige shorts, red socks and Puma brand shoes.

He was also in possession of a garbage bag full of clothing.

Anyone coming into contact with Hadnot is asked to contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070, or call 911.

