Runaway juvenile missing from Dreux Avenue

New Orleans police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen Monday morning on Dreux Avenue.

Around 6:30 a.m., Kentrell Lockett, 17, was discovered to have runaway from his foster home in the 2400 block of Dreux Avenue.

He has not yet returned home.

Lockett was seen wearing a white shirt and plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information on Kentrell Lockett is asked to contact any Third District detective at 658-6030 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.