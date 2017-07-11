Junior Galette's accuser said to suffer from PTSD

Cross-examination of Galette's accuser started the morning.more>>
A water main break in Chalmette is causing problems on the morning commute in St. Bernard Parish.more>>
A woman who claims former Saints player Junior Galette abused her took the stand Monday in Jefferson Parish during his civil trial.more>>
Kentrell Lockett, 17, was last seen in the 2400 block of Dreux Avenue.more>>
Morris Hadnot, 17, was last seen on Sunday around 11 a.m. at his residence in the 10100 block of Curran Boulevard.more>>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.more>>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.more>>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.more>>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.more>>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.more>>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.more>>
A relaxing day at Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.more>>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.more>>
