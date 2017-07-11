David: More summer storms

Little change is expected through Thursday with a daily chance for showers and storms. Outside of the storms it will be typically warm and humid with highs around 90.

Some drier air may move in temporarily on Friday and reduce the number of storms with hotter temperatures into the lower and possibly middle 90's.

A tropical wave may bring a moisture surge by the weekend increasing rain chances. At the same time a cold front will drop into the mid-South. The two features will put a squeeze play on us keeping moisture levels high into early next week and that means good chances for daily storms.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.