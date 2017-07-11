Lafourche Parish deputies arrest 8 in heroin ring bust, more arrests expected

Lafourche Parish deputies arrested eight people in connection with an investigation into the distribution of heroin.

The arrests come after a four month investigation in the Thibodaux area. According to investigators, the group would travel to the New Orleans area to pick up heroin and bring it back to Lafourche Parish to sell it.

The operation resulted in the arrests of the following individuals:

Kenneth Babin Jr., 35, of Thibodaux – possession with intent to distribute heroin;

Shawn Cashio, 28, of Thibodaux – distribution of heroin (two counts), possession with intent to distribute heroin, issuing worthless checks, contempt of court

Todd Cashio, 32, of Thibodaux – distribution of heroin (three counts), possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia

Shea Cortez, 30, of Thibodaux – principal to distribution of heroin

Abby Eschete, 33, of Schriever – distribution of heroin (two counts)

Kenneth Gros Jr., 49, of Thibodaux – distribution of morphine (two counts), distribution of ativan (two counts), distribution of oxycodone, possession of a legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia

Corey Ortis, 41, of Thibodaux – distribution of methamphetamine (two counts), possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, clonazepam, and xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia

Troy Rodrigue, 36, of Thibodaux – distribution of heroin, contempt of court

All are currently booked at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux except Rodrigue who is currently incarcerated at the Terrebonne Parish Jail.

Narcotics agents say others have been identified as part of the operation, and additional arrests are expected.

