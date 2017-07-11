Myles Brennan 'will have a chance to compete' for LSU starting QB job

This spring Matt Canada got his first chance to implement the Tigers new offense. Myles Brennan, a 2017 signee, didn't graduate until late May, so he missed out on spring drills. Even though the record-setting QB out of St. Stanislaus didn't arrive on campus until early June, he's still in the running for the starting gig this fall.

"He was studying it in the spring, obviously not the same as being with your coach. Matt taught him some in June, and now the guys are on vacation in July, they study on their own. He's going to come back in August, he's going to learn the offense, and we're going to give him a chance to compete," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

Brennan is behind the curve missing spring ball, but according to his teammates, the system can be picked up quickly.

"It can be as easy as he makes it, or as hard as he makes it. He can't use 'he just came on the campus' as an excuse to not pickup the offense as quickly as he needs to," said running back Derrius Guice. "That's the whole point of camp. Camp is the perfect time to rep it out, and actually learn it, and buy into it. That's up to him if he wants to play and learn the offense. You can't just dwell on I just got here, it's going to be hard to learn. We learn the offense in the first 2-3 weeks of spring. Myles has been doing a great job working with Danny (Etling), Lindsey Scott, and all those guys. You know all of us still have learning to do. The offense is not done yet. We got a lot of stuff to insert and learn."

Brennan will get his shot to unseat Etling in late July, that's when LSU starts their summer camp.

