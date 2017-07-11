NOPD: Daiquiri bandit takes car ... to go

Someone stole a man's car outside of a daiquiri store in eastern New Orleans. (Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)

New Orleans police are searching for a green 2012 Infinity M37 that was taken in the parking lot outside of a daiquiri shop in eastern New Orleans

The theft happened Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

The victim said he parked his 2012 infinity M37 in the parking lot of the New Orleans Original Daiquiri Shop located at 4400 block of Chef Menteur Hwy.

The victim said he did not turn the vehicle off because he planned on running into the daiquiri shop and coming right back out. He stated five minutes later, he returned and his vehicle was missing.

The vehicle had a Louisiana license plate number of ZJJ438.

If anyone locates this vehicle, please contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030, or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free 877-903-7867.

