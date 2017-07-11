Testimony in Junior Galette case boils down to 'he said, she said'

Former New Orleans Saint Junior Galette testified Tuesday that the woman who is suing him for civil damages is lying in court.

Galette testified that the woman who is suing him is making up her allegations and that he never had any negative physical contact with her.

Gallete said that the incident in January 2015 is the primary reason he was released by the Saints. He told jurors he was only involved in a friendship with the plaintiff.

Earlier Tuesday, the plaintiff testified Galette forced her to get a job at a strip club and give the earnings to him. Galette disputed that claim and showed a text he allegedly sent to her telling her to go back to school and stop dancing. The plaintiff alleged that Galette would force her to do drugs and perform inappropriate acts on other members of the Saints.

The plaintiff said that Galette and his cousin abused her in 2015. The Kenner police officer who was the first to arrive at the scene two years ago said when he approached the plaintiff that day, her ear was bleeding, she had scratches on her face and her clothes were ripped.

Galette’s attorney played a video for the courtroom that shows the plaintiff with a knife after the alleged incident pleading for Galette and another man to let her use her phone or call 911, but both men refused, telling her to get out of the house.

The criminal charges against Galette were dropped by the Jefferson Parish district attorney. The latest is a civil case where the plaintiff is seeking damages.

A doctor testified that because of the alleged 2015 incident, the plaintiff suffered PTSD and that treatment is costly.

Galette's attorney is expected to call up to more witnesses on his client’s behalf.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.