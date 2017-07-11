On the eve of qualifying, four announced candidates speak to FOX 8

Voters choose a new mayor in the fall to occupy the second floor of City Hall.more>>
Voters choose a new mayor in the fall to occupy the second floor of City Hall.more>>
Checking in at number ten is defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, whose role became a whole lot more important with the season-ending injury to Nick Fairley.more>>
Checking in at number ten is defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, whose role became a whole lot more important with the season-ending injury to Nick Fairley.more>>
He may be number 11 on our countdown, but new Saints running back Adrian Peterson is one of the greatest to ever play.more>>
He may be number 11 on our countdown, but new Saints running back Adrian Peterson is one of the greatest to ever play.more>>
Former New Orleans Saint Junior Galette testified Tuesday that the woman who is suing him for civil damages is lying in court.more>>
Former New Orleans Saint Junior Galette testified Tuesday that the woman who is suing him for civil damages is lying in court.more>>
Despite appearances which are often to the contrary, law enforcement leaders said Tuesday that a crime task force is making a difference.more>>
Despite appearances which are often to the contrary, law enforcement leaders said Tuesday that a crime task force is making a difference.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...more>>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...more>>
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.more>>
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.more>>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.more>>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.more>>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.more>>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.more>>
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.more>>
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.more>>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.more>>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.more>>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.more>>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.more>>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.more>>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.more>>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.more>>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.more>>