Ranking the Saints: #11 Adrian Peterson

He may be number 11 on our countdown, but new Saints running back Adrian Peterson is one of the greatest to ever play.

At 32, expectations have been tempered in New Orleans, but still, new teammates have gushed over AP. He won't be asked to carry the load in New Orleans like he's done his entire career, but he will be asked to be a contributor in the backfield with Mark Ingram.

The hope is that Peterson still has some gas left in the tank and will help a dynamic offense become that much stronger.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.