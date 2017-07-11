Ranking the Saints: #10 Sheldon Rankins

Checking in at number ten is defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, whose role became a whole lot more important with the season-ending injury to Nick Fairley.more>>
He may be number 11 on our countdown, but new Saints running back Adrian Peterson is one of the greatest to ever play.more>>
This spring Matt Canada got his first chance to implement the Tigers new offense.more>>
Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.more>>
Derrius Guice was like a kid in a candy store at SEC Media Days on Monday in Hoover.more>>
