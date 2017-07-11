Ranking the Saints: #10 Sheldon Rankins

Checking in at number ten is defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, whose role became a whole lot more important with the season-ending injury to Nick Fairley.

The former first round pick was drafted to have the kind of season Fairley had last year. He showed glimpses of that last year with four sacks in eight games of action.

Now he's healthy and will be counted on to be a force along the Saints defensive line. If he's able to do so, it will soften the blow from the loss of Fairley.

