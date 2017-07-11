Ranking the Saints: #9 Kenny Vaccaro

Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.more>>
At number nine is safety Kenny Vaccaro, who has been used all over the field since he's been with the Saints.more>>
Checking in at number ten is defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, whose role became a whole lot more important with the season-ending injury to Nick Fairley.more>>
He may be number 11 on our countdown, but new Saints running back Adrian Peterson is one of the greatest to ever play.more>>
This spring Matt Canada got his first chance to implement the Tigers new offense.more>>
