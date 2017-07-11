Ranking the Saints: #9 Kenny Vaccaro

At number nine is safety Kenny Vaccaro, who has been used all over the field since he's been with the Saints.

A hybrid safety/linebacker/nickel corner, Vaccaro was having his best season as a pro in 2016 until a suspension sidelined him for the final four games of the season. The 2017 season will be an interesting one for Vaccaro; he's entering the fifth-and-final season of his rookie deal, which means it's a contract year for him.

A big season could mean big dollars, which could mean big things ahead for him and the Saints defense.

