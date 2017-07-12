NOPD: 11-year-old boy shot in New Orleans East

An 11-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning in New Orleans East.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the shooting happened in the 8500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after a random shot came through a window.

The boy's grandmother said they were sleeping when someone opened fire. She said she felt glass from the window fall on them and asked the boy if he was hurt. It was then they realized he was wounded.

Witnesses said at least seven or eight shots were fired at the apartment.

No further information is currently available.

