Your Weather Authority: Chance for daily showers through the end of the week

Little change is expected with a daily chance of showers and storms through the end of the week.

Aside from the storms, it will be typical, summer warm and humid with highs around 90.

A tropical wave may bring a moisture surge by the weekend increasing rain chances. At the same time, a cold front will drop into the mid-South.

These two features will keep moisture levels high into early next week.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected in the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.