Election qualifying begins, mayoral candidates file in New Orleans

Qualifying began Wednesday morning for October 2017 elections which will include the race for mayor of New Orleans.

Four candidates have already announced their intentions to run.

Former Civil Court Judge Michael Bagneris who tried to unseat current New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in the last election

City Council member Latoya Cantrell who believes her time with the council has prepared her to lead New Orleans.

Desiree Charbonnet who gave up her judgeship in Municipal Court to run because she has said, she can't sit on the sidelines.

Businessman Frank Scurlock, who claims to have already invested at least $500,000 of his own money into his campaign.

Each candidate has said tackling crime is the most important issue facing the city.

Qualifying ends Friday, allowing time for more candidates to file qualifying papers.

It remains unclear if businessman Sydney Torres will enter the New Orleans mayoral race.

