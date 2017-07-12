Congressman Steve Scalise out of intensive care

U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise was moved out of intensive care Wednesday. (FOX 8)

Doctors moved House Majority Whip Steve Scalise out of the intensive care unit Wednesday, but the Louisiana congressman remains in serious condition, according to officials.

Scalise, 51, was shot in the hip on June 14 when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice of Republican lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia.

Four others were also wounded, and the attacker was killed. Doctors said Scalise was near death when he arrived at the hospital in Washington, D.C.

Scalise had moved out of ICU on June 22, but returned surgery from an infection on July 5.

