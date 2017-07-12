Arrest warrant issued after 13-year-old girl runs away with man she met on social media

New Orleans police investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old runaway girl who is believed to be with a 22-year-old male she met on social media.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man she met online.

Aniya Davis, 13, was last seen around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday when Rigoberto Usher, 22, came to their residence and picked up Davis against the consent of her guardian.

Davis and Usher fled in Usher’s white 2011 Dodge Charger with Louisiana license plate number WVC908.

An arrest warrant for Usher on a charge of simple kidnapping.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aniya Davis or Rigoberto Usher is asked to contact Third District officers at 504-658-6030.

