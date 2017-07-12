Man faces kidnapping charge after disappearing with teen he met on social media

A man wanted for disappearing with a 13-year-old runaway girl he met on social media has been arrested.

Rigoberto Usher, 22, faces one charge of simple kidnapping and was booked into the Orleans jail.

The teen was last seen around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday when Usher picked her up from her home against the consent of her guardian. She and Usher fled in Usher’s white 2011 Dodge Charger.

The juvenile was located in good health and returned to her guardian.

