Blood Center desperately needs donations

The Blood Center says its supplies of blood and blood components are rapidly decreasing (Source: The Blood Center)

The Blood Center says it only has a 1.5 day supply of life-saving blood and blood components on hand.

Administrators say elevated needs at area hospitals have left the center with rapidly declining supplies.

"Usage at area hospitals is surpassing blood collections due to low donor turnout," says Cory Bergeron Vice-President of Donor Resources and Public Relations for The Blood Center. "Ideally, The Blood Center maintains a three day inventory of blood. However, with the increased patient demand we've seen this summer we need to raise our inventory levels to sustain a four to five day supply to offset the increased usage in our community. All blood types are currently in demand. All those eligible to donate should give to stabilize the blood supply, thereby ensuring that we can meet any potential transfusion related demands."

The Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday - Friday at its administrative office, 2609 Canal Street.

The Blood Center says it could take weeks to accumulate enough blood donations to stabilize its supplies.

There are 12 donation centers across Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. Donors can call 800-86-BLOOD (25663) or visit TheBloodCenter.org to find a donation center.

Administrators say up to 60% of the population is eligible to donate blood, but only 5% actually do.

