State and local officials go pink to honor Rep. Julie Stokes

State and local officials wore pink on Wednesday to honor Louisiana State Representative Julie Stokes.

Stokes, who represents Kenner, announced that she would be dropping out of the race for State Treasure after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Members of the Louisiana State Legislature, as well as the Kenner Police Department and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, posted pictures of them dressed in pink to social media using the hashtag #FightLikeJulie.

The Chamber team is wearing their pink today in support of @JulieSStokes! #fightlikejulie pic.twitter.com/OCXQy52dy7 — Jefferson Chamber (@jeffersoncoc) July 12, 2017

Today when I qualified for the Council At-large seat I did it in pink for my friend @JulieSStokes! #FightLikeJulie pic.twitter.com/hKdk8C7DSb — Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) July 12, 2017

We are all standing with @JulieSStokes today and women everywhere to #FightlikeJulie against breast cancer! pic.twitter.com/VrUAFPI68J — Walt Leger (@WaltLeger) July 12, 2017

Our MRI Techs and Radiology Department wear pink and #FightLikeJulie! Join the movement with us in support of @JulieSStokes. pic.twitter.com/ZnrvsxcOnz — UMC New Orleans (@UMCNO) July 12, 2017

