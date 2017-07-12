State and local officials go pink to honor Rep. Julie Stokes - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

State and local officials go pink to honor Rep. Julie Stokes

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
KENNER, LA (WVUE) -

State and local officials wore pink on Wednesday to honor Louisiana State Representative Julie Stokes.

Stokes, who represents Kenner, announced that she would be dropping out of the race for State Treasure after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Members of the Louisiana State Legislature, as well as the Kenner Police Department and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, posted pictures of them dressed in pink to social media using the hashtag #FightLikeJulie. 

