1-year-old hit by vehicle in Walker

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old child has been injured in a vehicle crash in Walker Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with LPSO, deputies received a call around 2 p.m. about a 1-year-old that was struck by a moving vehicle in the 15000 block of Springfield Road.

The incident happened at a home on private property.

The child was taken to a local hospital where the child has been listed in critical condition.

LPSO says the incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.