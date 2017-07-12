1-year-old hit by vehicle in Walker

A mixture of sun and storms will continue for Thursday and Friday.more>>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old child has been injured in a vehicle crash in Walker Wednesday afternoon.more>>
State and local officials wore pink on Wednesday to honor Louisiana State Representative Julie Stokes.more>>
The Blood Center says it only has a 1.5 day supply of life-saving blood and blood components on hand.more>>
The Internal Revenue Service warns tax professionals, state tax agencies and anyone working in the tax industry of "spear phishing" emails.more>>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.more>>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.more>>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.more>>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.more>>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.more>>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.more>>
The Ole Miss NCAA saga took another turn on Wednesday. Former football coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil lawsuit against the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and the University of Mississippi. Nutt is alleging that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.more>>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.more>>
