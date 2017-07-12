1-year-old hit by vehicle in Walker dies at hospital

Stray bullets from a shootout in Terrytown injure a nine-year-old girl and a man.more>>
The NOPD is searching for two males wanted as persons of interest in the June 14 homicide of 21-year- old Brayanta Ketchens in Gert Town.more>>
New Orleans police investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old runaway girl who is believed to be with a 22-year-old male she met on social media.more>>
The presumed major candidates for mayor made a point of signing up on the first day of qualifying. But a lot about the landscape has changed.more>>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old child has been injured in a vehicle crash in Walker Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.more>>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.more>>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.more>>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.more>>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.more>>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.more>>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.more>>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.more>>
