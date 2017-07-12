1-year-old hit by vehicle in Walker dies at hospital

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old child who was injured when a vehicle hit her Wednesday afternoon has died at the hospital.

According to a spokesperson with LPSO, deputies received a call around 2 p.m. about a child who was struck on private property in the 15000 block of Springfield Road in the Walker area.

LPSO says the incident is currently under investigation.

