David: Storms increase over the weekend

A mixture of sun and storms will continue for Thursday and Friday.

A weak tropical wave will approach over the weekend and increase the coverage of showers and storms. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times. While the weekend doesn't look like a washout, some will have to contend with more rain for longer periods of time than what we saw during the week.

Next week looks to start stormy with a possibly sightly drier pattern developing by the middle of the week.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected in the foreseeable future.

