David: Storms increase over the weekend

A mixture of sun and storms will continue for Thursday and Friday.more>>
A mixture of sun and storms will continue for Thursday and Friday.more>>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old child has been injured in a vehicle crash in Walker Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old child has been injured in a vehicle crash in Walker Wednesday afternoon.more>>
State and local officials wore pink on Wednesday to honor Louisiana State Representative Julie Stokes.more>>
State and local officials wore pink on Wednesday to honor Louisiana State Representative Julie Stokes.more>>
The Blood Center says it only has a 1.5 day supply of life-saving blood and blood components on hand.more>>
The Blood Center says it only has a 1.5 day supply of life-saving blood and blood components on hand.more>>
The Internal Revenue Service warns tax professionals, state tax agencies and anyone working in the tax industry of "spear phishing" emails.more>>
The Internal Revenue Service warns tax professionals, state tax agencies and anyone working in the tax industry of "spear phishing" emails.more>>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.more>>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.more>>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.more>>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.more>>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.more>>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.more>>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.more>>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.more>>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.more>>
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.more>>
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.more>>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.more>>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.more>>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.more>>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.more>>
The Ole Miss NCAA saga took another turn on Wednesday. Former football coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil lawsuit against the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and the University of Mississippi. Nutt is alleging that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.more>>
The Ole Miss NCAA saga took another turn on Wednesday. Former football coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil lawsuit against the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and the University of Mississippi. Nutt is alleging that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.more>>