Rita Benson Leblanc wishes Tom a happy 90th in full page ad after bitter legal feud

New Orleans police investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old runaway girl who is believed to be with a 22-year-old male she met on social media.more>>
New Orleans police investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old runaway girl who is believed to be with a 22-year-old male she met on social media.more>>
Tom Benson's granddaughter hopes taking out a full page ad in a newspaper will convince everyone to pray for her family.more>>
Tom Benson's granddaughter hopes taking out a full page ad in a newspaper will convince everyone to pray for her family.more>>
At the beginning of August, Morten Andersen will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Saints but speaking via conference call about his career Wednesday, Andersen was critical of the franchise.more>>
At the beginning of August, Morten Andersen will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Saints but speaking via conference call about his career Wednesday, Andersen was critical of the franchise.more>>
The jury in the Junior Galette civil trial reached a verdict late Wednesday afternoon, ruling against the plaintiff.more>>
The jury in the Junior Galette civil trial reached a verdict late Wednesday afternoon, ruling against the plaintiff.more>>
A mixture of sun and storms will continue for Thursday and Friday.more>>
A mixture of sun and storms will continue for Thursday and Friday.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.more>>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.more>>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.more>>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.more>>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.more>>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.more>>
A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.more>>
A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.more>>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.more>>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.more>>
Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail.more>>
Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail.more>>
Federal safety regulators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old Lubbock, TX girl whose family says she was electrocuted in a bathtub at her father's home in Lovington, NM. The family says her death involved a cell phone that had been plugged in to power.more>>
Federal safety regulators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old Lubbock, TX girl whose family says she was electrocuted in a bathtub at her father's home in Lovington, NM. The family says her death involved a cell phone that had been plugged in to power.more>>
Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.more>>
Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.more>>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.more>>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.more>>