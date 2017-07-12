Morten Andersen critical of Saints' handling of his departure

At the beginning of August, Morten Andersen will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Saints but speaking via conference call about his career Wednesday, Andersen was critical of the franchise.

Andersen was asked by an Atlanta-based reporter about his move to the Falcons revitalizing his career after the Saints did not re-sign him.

"My situation in New Orleans was more salary cap related, a financial consideration, really," said Andersen. "I know other reasons were given, but I think the bottom line was it was a salary cap consideration. But there's no question that when you look at stats, numbers, change is always sometimes very healthy for a player. Although the separation from the Saints to the Falcons was very quick and abrupt and distasteful in many ways, I do think that I grew up and refocused with renewed vigor and enthusiasm and passion for the game and continued to play at a very high level."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.