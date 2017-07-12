2 sought as persons of interest in Gert Town killing

The NOPD is searching for two males wanted as persons of interest in the June 14 homicide of 21-year- old Brayanta Ketchens in Gert Town.

At about 11:11 a.m., Second District officers responded to a complaint call of a possible forced entry into a home in the 7800 block of Olive Street. Officers then received a call of shots fired in the same area. Officers discovered a female who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two individuals depicted in the photos are not wanted in connection with the homicide, but detectives feel they may have valuable information regarding the investigation.

Police said the man in the white shirt goes by the nickname “Boo”.

If anyone knows the identity or location of these individuals, please contact NOPD Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams at 504-658-5300. You may also anonymously contact CrimeStoppers at 504- 822-1111 or toll free at 1-800-903-7867.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.