Shootout in Terrytown injures girl and man

Temple is being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in lieu of a $150,000 bond. (Source: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

Stray bullets from a shootout in Terrytown injure a nine-year-old girl and a man.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the victims were hurt July 11 in the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue. The man suffered a graze wound. The girl, who was inside an apartment, was injured by debris when a bullet ripped through her residence.

Investigators have arrested Eric Temple in connection with the case. They say Temple confessed he returned gunfire in the area when someone shot at him from the vicinity of Cooper Road.

Temple is being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.