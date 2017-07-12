Landrieu claps back after Sen. Kennedy put city's crime problem in national spotlight

At number eight is wide receiver Willie Snead who has gone from practice squad unknown to one of Drew Brees' most trusted weapons. It's been quite a journey for Snead. The Ball State product has earned Brees' trust by amassing 141 receptions, nearly 1,900 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons. Those numbers should remain steady in 2017, which just so happens to be a contract year. For the past two seasons, Snead has given the Saints plenty of bang for the buckmore>>
At number eight is wide receiver Willie Snead who has gone from practice squad unknown to one of Drew Brees' most trusted weapons.more>>
The jury in the Junior Galette civil trial reached a verdict late Wednesday afternoon, ruling against the plaintiff.more>>
The jury in the Junior Galette civil trial reached a verdict late Wednesday afternoon, ruling against the plaintiff.more>>
A 54-year-old woman suffered a broken knee cap and torn tendon after she said someone violently threw her to the ground over the weekend in an attempt to steal her backpack.more>>
A 54-year-old woman suffered a broken knee cap and torn tendon after she said someone violently threw her to the ground over the weekend in an attempt to steal her backpack.more>>
There's a war of words between U.S. Senator John Kennedy and Mayor Mitch Landrieu over crime in New Orleans.more>>
There's a war of words between U.S. Senator John Kennedy and Mayor Mitch Landrieu over crime in New Orleans.more>>
This man is running for mayor. He's running, running, running, running, running for mayor, according to his rap video, which actually has some catchy moments.more>>
This man is running for mayor. He's running, running, running, running, running for mayor, according to his rap video, which actually has some catchy moments.more>>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.more>>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.more>>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.more>>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.more>>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.more>>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.more>>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.more>>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.more>>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.more>>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.more>>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.more>>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.more>>
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.more>>
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.more>>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.more>>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.more>>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.more>>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.more>>