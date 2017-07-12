Ranking the Saints: #8 Willie Snead

At number eight is wide receiver Willie Snead, who has gone from practice squad unknown to one of Drew Brees' most trusted weapons. It's been quite a journey for Snead.

The Ball State product has earned Brees' trust by amassing 141 receptions, nearly 1,900 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons. Those numbers should remain steady in 2017, which just so happens to be a contract year.

For the past two seasons, Snead has given the Saints plenty of bang for the buck. If he does it again this year, then his bucks could get bigger.

