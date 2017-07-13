Drugs, guns and $22,000 found after NOPD traffic stop

NOPD Seventh District officers arrested Robert Bates, on Wednesday for felon in possession of firearms and narcotics.



According to police, about 1:40 p.m., Detectives Warter and Sartain conducted a traffic stop after observing a driver disregarded a stop sign near the intersection of Lamb Road and Curran Boulevard. The driver, later identified as Bates, eventually stopped his vehicle in the driveway of his residence in the 7300 block of New Castle Drive.



During the traffic stop, Bates was found to be in possession of marijuana and handgun with an extended magazine inserted. After Bates was arrested, officers then checked his name through the mobile data terminal and learned that he was presently on probation for illegal use of a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen things out of Jefferson Parish.



Officers then suspected that there were additional narcotics in Bates home and executed a search warrant. Police say they found several .45 caliber magazines, an AR 15 assault rifle with pistol stock, a 60 capacity .223 caliber drum magazine and approximately $22,000 cash.



Bates was booked into Central Lockup.

