Louisiana Avenue house fire displaces four families

Ten people from four separate families were displaced Thursday morning after crews from the New Orleans Fire Department put out a house fire on Louisiana Avenue.

The two-alarm fire damaged a house in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the two-story four plex engulfed in flames with heavy smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

Firefighters immediately confirmed that all residents of the building were safely evacuated before beginning an exterior defensive attack on the fire. A second alarm was struck at 4:41 a.m. dispatching additional personnel a little more than 10 minutes after the initial report of the incident.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to additional buildings.

There were no injuries reported.

